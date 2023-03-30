Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.45. 526,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average is $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

