China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 7.2 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

Shares of CJJD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 133,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,871. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

