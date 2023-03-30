Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 62.0% in March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 5,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,520. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

