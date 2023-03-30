Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 12,318 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

