Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 12,318 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
