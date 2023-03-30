CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 797,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 807,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CFFE remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

