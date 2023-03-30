Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,282 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.77. The stock had a trading volume of 354,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.