Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea acquired 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903.44 ($2,338.67).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris OShea purchased 694,925 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($870,897.53).

On Friday, March 10th, Chris OShea purchased 140 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($184.05).

Centrica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 106.40 ($1.31). 14,081,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680,789. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.56. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.10 ($1.33).

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is -2,142.86%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 118 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.62).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

