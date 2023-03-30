Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.33

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 8149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

