Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
CAMLF remained flat at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
