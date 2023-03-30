Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.76 million and $1.42 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,772,604 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

