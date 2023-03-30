Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.10 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $173.14 million and $20.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

