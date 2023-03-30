CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0883 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00198603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,432.73 or 0.99958704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08745309 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,120,284.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

