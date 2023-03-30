Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,476,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,150,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 735,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 488,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 442,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 222,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,356. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

