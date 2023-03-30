Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.14. 1,062,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,021. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

