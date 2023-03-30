Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,461,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,053,285 shares of company stock valued at $255,776,553. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

