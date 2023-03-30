Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 2,426,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,237,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $107.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

