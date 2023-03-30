Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 52,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

