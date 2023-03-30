Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSII. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSII opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

