Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

