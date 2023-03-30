Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 112 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.