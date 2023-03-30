Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

