Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

SR stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.