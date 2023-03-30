Cardinal Capital Management Buys 552 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ziff Davis by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $103.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

