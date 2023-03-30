Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 11,613 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 126,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 223,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

