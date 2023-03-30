CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.98. 1,238,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,374. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

