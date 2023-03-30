CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,513,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,021,363. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

