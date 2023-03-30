CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.56. 242,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

