CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. 662,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,928. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

