CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $35.10 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $35,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,958. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.