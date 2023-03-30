CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.23. 1,144,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,866. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

