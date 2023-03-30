CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 685,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,472. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.