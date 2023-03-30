CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

