CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 6,471 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 153,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 691,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 240,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.88. 3,451,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

