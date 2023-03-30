CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 12,649 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,413 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

