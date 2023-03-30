Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CSWC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 176,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The company has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

