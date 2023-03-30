Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.2 %

CSWC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 176,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The company has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.