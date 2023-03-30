Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $207.42. 1,487,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,161. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

