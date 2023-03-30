Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,437,914 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

