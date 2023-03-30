Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

RTX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.53. 992,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,128. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

