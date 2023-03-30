Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the February 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
