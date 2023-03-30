Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.77. 5,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.93.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

