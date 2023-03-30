Canaccord Genuity Group Increases IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 80

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 400.63% from the stock’s current price.

IGas Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:IGAS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.98 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 433,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,240. IGas Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.32 million, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

