Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,701 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 21,509,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,958,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

