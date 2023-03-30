Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 9,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.