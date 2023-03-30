Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after acquiring an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.08. 83,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,089. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

