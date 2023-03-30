Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of DEED traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 2,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,507. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

