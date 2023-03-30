Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

