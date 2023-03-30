Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 60,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.