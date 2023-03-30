Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 2,069 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 520,116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 550,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 540,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

