Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267,850.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

