Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267,850.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.