Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
CALA stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267,850.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
