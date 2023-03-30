Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

